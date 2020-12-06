Carl Henry Litt, age 90, a Chicago native passed away on November 24th, 2020. Carl was the son of Alexander and Jenny Litt and brother of Theodore Litt, all previously deceased. Carl was the husband of Anne Litt and the companion of Loretta Wendtland, both also deceased.



Carl recalled one of the luckiest days of his life occurred in 1943 at Tam O'Shanter Country Club in Niles. Due to a shortage of men during World War II, George S. May who owned the club had given Carl an opportunity to caddie there at the age of 13 . One day he was caddying for a member who had a particularly bad round. On the 18th green the member looked at his scorecard and said, "Here kid you take these clubs, I clearly don't know how to use them." Carl later had the good fortune to carry Ben Hogan's bag during a practice round for the World Championship of Golf Tournament at Tam, noting that he was the best of the golfers at the time and could consistently hit a 2 iron. Carl would become an accomplished golfer himself, playing in the Chicago Men's Scratch League, later recalling many spirited matches against other top Chicago area amateurs, particularly Illinois lefty champion Bruno Waara. Carl attended Kelvyn Park High School in Chicago, graduating in the Class of 1948. At Kelvyn Park he was on the basketball and track teams. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in 1953 from Illinois Wesleyan University where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity.



A Naval Veteran, Carl served during the Korean War and was stationed at Piers 90/91 in Seattle. He had worked part-time in a shoe and clothing store in Bloomington during college. When the naval recruiter learned this he handed Carl a one-way ticket to Seattle where he was assigned to buying and delivery of clothing and footwear for the Korean theatre. The sea passage to the Korean Peninsula was dreaded by most, primarily due to the storms in the North Pacific, "There I was a kid from the Midwest going back and forth from Seattle to Korea, in the winter we sometimes had 50 foot seas. Whenever that song about the Edmund Fitzgerald came on I had to turn the radio off." He recalled the weather in Korea either being like Miami in the summer or Chicago in the winter, making it really tough on the guys over there. He worked with suppliers in Seattle to improve the footwear and outerwear in particular, the results being early versions of today's ski shells.



Carl entered the Men's Wear business as a Manufacturer's Representative after returning from the war. In 1958 he met Anne Elizabeth Kirsch who was working at Anderson's Clothing in downtown Wilmette. They married in 1959 and raised their four children in nearby Glenview. In 1968, Carl became the President of the Men's & Boys Wear Trade Group of Illinois. He was very proud of his offices in the Merchandise Mart and the many friends and acquaintances he made there over the years. He recalled that the place to meet for lunch was the cafeteria at the Mart, where many plans were hatched for golf outings and nights out. Our Motto at the Mart back then was, "We're glad you're here, lets do some business together." Carl was encouraged in recent years by the revitalization of the Mart and the new industries moving into the building.



Carl coached youth basketball teams in Wilmette, including players who went on to New Trier High School teams in the 1970's that made runs downstate in the IHSA Basketball Tournament. The Chicago Bears have definitely lost one of their most loyal fans, as has the Duke Men's basketball team, since of course Coach Krzyzewski grew up in the same neighborhood in Chicago. Later in life he became President of the Mills Investor's Club of Oak Park and a member of The Golf Collectors Society.



Carl spent his last years with other Vets in the VA Home in Murfreesboro, TN where he received exceptional care, perhaps making up for a few of those North Pacific crossings. Carl is survived by his children Michael Litt of Darien, CT, James Litt and Kathy Litt of Minneapolis, MN, Marianne of Arrington, TN and grandchildren, Nicole, Isabella, Sunday and Clay. Carl will be laid to rest at Acacia Cemetery in Chicago and a Celebration of Life will be held for him in the Summer of 2021.





