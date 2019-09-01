|
Carl Henry Quasthoff, 97, Chicago native, graduated from Lane Tech HS, attended the University of Chicago, worked on maps for the Alcan Highway, served as a U.S. Merchant Marine radio operator, owned a florist shop on 111th Street, Chicago, worked at the Oak Park Conservatory, IMC Corp., and was Greenhouse Manager for the Chicago Botanic Garden until retirement in 1987. Died peacefully on August 23, 2019 in Flackebo, Sweden, where he resided since his retirement with his wife of 60 years, Elisabeth Quasthoff. Born October 9, 1921 in Chicago, Illinois. Son of Carl Quasthoff (1883-1949) and Evelyn Clausen Quasthoff (1893-1982). Brother of Evelyn Quasthoff Wright (1920-1988) and Donna Elizabeth Quasthoff (b. 1924) and father of Donna Herendeen, Beata Ursula Quasthoff (1961-1965), Pollyanna von Knorring, Carl Wilhelm Quasthoff (1964-1964) Lisa Holmstrom and Fritz Quasthoff. Grandfather to Sarah Herendeen, Henrik, Olof and Erik Holmstrom, Vera, Wilhelm and Vanja Quasthoff. He will be dearly missed by all.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019