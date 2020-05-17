Carl Hultzen, 81, beloved husband of Judith Ann Hultzen (nee Leland), passed away peacefully May 11, 2020. Born in Los Angeles, Carl grew up in Urbana, IL. He earned a B.A. from The University of Pennsylvania and spent a year abroad in Scotland at The University of Edinburgh. He earned his M.A. and ABD Ph.D. in philosophy from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. He worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in computer capacity planning for over 20 years before retiring in 2001. It was here that he met Judith, whom he married in 1983. Carl and Judith lived for many years in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood of Chicago. They enjoyed attending the symphony, the opera, and dance performances as well as the Art Institute of Chicago's many special exhibits. They took a dance class together for many years where they met several dear friends. Carl continued to read philosophy, loved listening to jazz, and played handball with friends on a regular basis for many years. In 2015 Carl and Judith moved to Massachusetts to be closer to Judith's children to whom he had been a devoted and caring step-father: Sharon Guzik (Jack Beusmans); Audrey Guzik (Don Mathis), and Lauren Guzik (Neil Impelluso). He was a loving grandfather ("Opa Carl") to Ari and Izaak Beusmans, Elena and Lily Mathis, and Ethan Impelluso; and dear uncle to Peter Belleau, Michael Belleau (Molly Sneden), Alan Belleau (Lupe), and Susannah Owen (Jeff). He is preceded in death by parents Lee S. Hultzen and Katherine "Kay" Hultzen (nee Stout) and sister Karen Belleau and her husband Dean Ridlon. For the last several years they have been living at Newbury Court in Concord, MA. Future interment of cremated remains at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Doctors Without Borders, https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.