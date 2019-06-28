|
Carl Manno, 81, of Decatur, MI, passed away June 25, 2019.
Carl was employed for many years with Navistar (International Harvester).
Survived by wife, Patricia (Rohan) Manno, daughters, Catherine (Chris) Sawyer, Cheryl (Dieter) Multhopp, son, Douglas (Trina) Manno. Services 2-5 Sunday, June 30, at Adams Funeral Home Paw Paw, Michigan. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Monday at 12:30 pm. View the full life tribute at www.adamspawpaw.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019