Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw
502 West Michigan Avenue
Paw Paw, MI 49079
(269) 657-6347
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw
502 West Michigan Avenue
Paw Paw, MI 49079
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
Resources
Carl Joseph Manno Obituary
Carl Manno, 81, of Decatur, MI, passed away June 25, 2019.

Carl was employed for many years with Navistar (International Harvester).

Survived by wife, Patricia (Rohan) Manno, daughters, Catherine (Chris) Sawyer, Cheryl (Dieter) Multhopp, son, Douglas (Trina) Manno. Services 2-5 Sunday, June 30, at Adams Funeral Home Paw Paw, Michigan. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Monday at 12:30 pm. View the full life tribute at www.adamspawpaw.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
