Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Northwest Covenant Church
300 N. Elmhurst Ave
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Northwest Covenant Church
300 N. Elmhurst Ave.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Carl L. Bjorndahl Jr. Obituary
Carl L. Bjorndahl, Jr. 90, of Arlington Hts., passed away January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeannine Bjorndahl for 67 years. Loving father of Beth Bjorndahl Smaus (David), Jill Bjorndahl Barnes, Larry Bjorndahl, Ann Heinen (Tom) cherished grandfather of Julia Barnes, Jacob, Joshua, Luke, Thomas, & Ellie Heinen, dear brother of the late Marilyn Gustin; fond uncle of Stacy Gustin.

Visitation Wednesday January 15th, 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12 p.m. at , Northwest Covenant Church, 300 N. Elmhurst Ave. Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Northwest Covenant Church, or The Special Olympics, www.give.specialolympics.org, are appreciated.

Information call 847-255-7800 www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
