Carl L. Bjorndahl, Jr. 90, of Arlington Hts., passed away January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeannine Bjorndahl for 67 years. Loving father of Beth Bjorndahl Smaus (David), Jill Bjorndahl Barnes, Larry Bjorndahl, Ann Heinen (Tom) cherished grandfather of Julia Barnes, Jacob, Joshua, Luke, Thomas, & Ellie Heinen, dear brother of the late Marilyn Gustin; fond uncle of Stacy Gustin.
Visitation Wednesday January 15th, 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12 p.m. at , Northwest Covenant Church, 300 N. Elmhurst Ave. Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Northwest Covenant Church, or The Special Olympics, www.give.specialolympics.org, are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020