Carl Lamar Davenport, 54, exceptional floral designer and co-owner of Davenport Design, born in PA, raised in Macon, GA; passed away unexpectedly at home in Evanston on January 23, 2020. Survived by his beloved partner of thirty years, Scott Christopher Rigney. Son of the late Joyce Lee Stewart and Carl Lee Davenport. Also survived by siblings Connie (Richard) Peterman, Michele (Timothy) Rowland-Daoust Hill, and Robert H. Rowland, Jr. Beloved uncle of many; devoted Godfather of Savastiana "Savi" Valle; faithful companion of Acacius the Big Black Dog. Carl was an irrepressible spirit with a huge heart and will be missed deeply. A springtime memorial service is being planned. Contributions may be made in his name to Growing Knights Outreach, 135 S. Harrison St., Enon, OH, 45323-1315. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020