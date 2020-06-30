Carl Levine

From having met Bobbie and Carl in our first apartments at 6439Damen ..next to highland park. Neighbors again on same street....watching David. Beth..Julie grow up. With our children. So many beautiful happy memories. So much laughter and joy always. To know what beautiful relationship Adrienne and Carl had in these past years. Such happiness and joy for all the families...I smile as. I think of how good it always was to be In The company of (Bunny).. I love all the family. And cherish the memories I have from so many years. My deepest condolences to all. With love. Sonny shiner

Sonny shiner

Friend