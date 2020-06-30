Carl Levine
Carl Levine, 84, of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Roberta ("Bobbie"); devoted father of David (Julie Argow), Beth (Steven Drizin) and Julie (Michael Wolf); cherished grandfather of Annie (Garrett Rothe), Laura (Jesse Slobodin), and Michael Levine, Benjamin (fiancée Rachel Wolfson), Jeremy (Valentina Perez Botero), Gabriel, and Hannah Levine-Drizin; and Madeline, Emma, and Charlie Levine-Wolf; adoring great-grandfather of Summer and William Rothe; and treasured brother of Jess Levine. After Carl's wife Bobbie died, Carl met Adrienne Garland who became his fiancée and second great love. By necessity, a private funeral by will be held on July 1st prior to interment at Memorial Park in Skokie, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be sent to Jewish Child and Family Services, www.jcfs.org, or the Warren Cherry Scholarship Fund, www.cherryscholarship.org. For info: 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
1 entry
June 29, 2020
From having met Bobbie and Carl in our first apartments at 6439Damen ..next to highland park. Neighbors again on same street....watching David. Beth..Julie grow up. With our children. So many beautiful happy memories. So much laughter and joy always. To know what beautiful relationship Adrienne and Carl had in these past years. Such happiness and joy for all the families...I smile as. I think of how good it always was to be In The company of (Bunny).. I love all the family. And cherish the memories I have from so many years. My deepest condolences to all. With love. Sonny shiner
Sonny shiner
Friend
