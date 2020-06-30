Carl Levine, 84, of Chicago. Beloved husband of the late Roberta ("Bobbie"); devoted father of David (Julie Argow), Beth (Steven Drizin) and Julie (Michael Wolf); cherished grandfather of Annie (Garrett Rothe), Laura (Jesse Slobodin), and Michael Levine, Benjamin (fiancée Rachel Wolfson), Jeremy (Valentina Perez Botero), Gabriel, and Hannah Levine-Drizin; and Madeline, Emma, and Charlie Levine-Wolf; adoring great-grandfather of Summer and William Rothe; and treasured brother of Jess Levine. After Carl's wife Bobbie died, Carl met Adrienne Garland who became his fiancée and second great love. By necessity, a private funeral by will be held on July 1st prior to interment at Memorial Park in Skokie, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be sent to Jewish Child and Family Services, www.jcfs.org, or the Warren Cherry Scholarship Fund, www.cherryscholarship.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.