Carl Lieberman
Carl Lieberman, 83, beloved husband and best friend of the late Helen, nee Kavin for 55 wonderful years; loving father of Pam (Ed) Leff and Steven (the late Anne) Lieberman; proud Papa of Adam Leff; dear brother of the late Myrna (late Gary) Newman: caring uncle and good friend of many. Services and shiva are private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. To leave condolences and for information: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 23, 2020.
