Carl M. "Bud" Patterson, Jr. age 91 of Evanston. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Patterson nee Kordick; loving father of Joseph, James and John Patterson; dear brother of Patricia (Ray) Van Heck, the late Rita Byrne and the late Jane Shreeves. Bud was a combat veteran serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a 2nd Lt. Visitation, Saturday January 11, 2020,9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church, 9248 North Lawndale Avenue, Evanston, IL 60203. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Carl M. Patterson Jr. to , 1140 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607.Funeral info (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020