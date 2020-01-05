Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
9248 North Lawndale Avenue
Evanston, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
9248 North Lawndale Avenue
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl M. Patterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl M. Patterson Obituary
Carl M. "Bud" Patterson, Jr. age 91 of Evanston. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Patterson nee Kordick; loving father of Joseph, James and John Patterson; dear brother of Patricia (Ray) Van Heck, the late Rita Byrne and the late Jane Shreeves. Bud was a combat veteran serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a 2nd Lt. Visitation, Saturday January 11, 2020,9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church, 9248 North Lawndale Avenue, Evanston, IL 60203. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Carl M. Patterson Jr. to , 1140 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607.Funeral info (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now