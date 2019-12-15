|
Carl Morris Plochman, 95, died peacefully November 30 in Evanston, Illinois surrounded by his loving family. Carl was born in Evanston on August 14, 1924 to Carl Morris and Margaret Webber Plochman. He was a graduate of Evanston High School class of 1942 and majored in mechanical engineering and industrial management at Purdue University interrupted by military service in the V-5 program in naval aviation and pilot training. His interest in private flying followed him for many years.
After returning to Purdue, Carl met Barbara Bauman of Winnetka on the university campus and they married on August 21, 1948. Moving back to the Chicago area, he joined his father in the family food business as the third generation of the mustard company, Plochman Inc., founded in 1852.
After living in Park Ridge for five years, the couple settled in Winnetka with their four children and lived in the same house for fifty years before moving near Plaza del Lago in Wilmette, and then on to Presbyterian Homes, Westminster Place in Evanston.
Carl actively retired from the mustard company at the age of 65 in 1989, turning over the company to his son, Terry (Carl III), the fourth generation of the family business.
Beginning in 1933, Carl relished his time with family at their Wisconsin cottage as a highlight of each summer. Family members of all ages will remember and cherish his sense of humor and his warm smile.
Carl had many interests throughout his life, including the Sports Car Club of America in its early days, Chicago theater (Wisdom Bridge, Steppenwolf, Victory Gardens, Shakespeare, Writers), Lyric Opera, the Chicago Symphony and the Winnetka Presbyterian Church and choir. He served as a trustee of the Music Institute of Chicago and was Board Chairman and an active member of the C.G. Jung Institute. He, along with Barbara, enjoyed backpacking and scuba diving in their many travels from Alaska, Russia, and China, to Papua New Guinea and New Zealand. Carl continued flying and became an avid photographer often for the church.
Carl is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 71 years and his children; Carl III "Terry" (Anne) of Stockton, NJ; Nancy "Sajidah Kazmi" (Zainulabedin) of London, UK; Christine Dowling (Martin) of Belfast, N. Ireland; and Carol Ricker (Brad) of Madison, WI. Grandchildren include Heather Plochman (Mark Sarne), Emily Ricker (Kyle Perry), Helen Ricker, Joseph Dowling, Simon Dowling, Abigail Meletti (Chris) and David Waugh (Jennifer) in addition to six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held December 21, at 11:00 AM at the Winnetka Presbyterian Church, Willow and Hibbard Roads in Winnetka. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Geneva Foundation of Presbyterian Homes, 3200 Grant Street, Evanston, IL 60201; C. G. Jung Center, 817 Dempster St., Evanston, IL 60201; Music Institute of Chicago, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston IL 60201.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019