Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
View Map
More Obituaries for Carl Sorensen
Proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War & dedicated employee for over 35 years at Saint Francis Hospital in Blue Island, serving as the Plant Operations Manager. Loving father of Carl Sorensen Jr., Jennifer (Christopher) Schmelzer & Joseph (Leah) Sorensen. Proud grandfather of Allen, Connor & Amber Sorensen, Timothy & Angeline Schmelzer and Matilda Wieczorek. Cherished companion of Donna Brown. Devoted son of the late; Neil & Lynne Sorensen. Dear brother of Carole (Ralph), Neil (late Kathy) & late Daniel. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Wednesday, October 23rd from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with Military Honors at 7:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Funeral Services & Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 21, 2019
