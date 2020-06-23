Carl M. Walsh
Carl M. Walsh. Age 79 Resident of Countryside, Illinois. Passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. Graduate of Leo High School, Notre Dame University Class of 1961 with a Bachelors in Mathematics, and DePaul Law School Class of 1965. He began his legal career as a Cook County Assistant State's Attorney until entering private practice with his father Maurice J Walsh, specializing in criminal defense. Carl practiced law in State Courts, Federal Courts, Appellate and Supreme Courts in Chicago and across the country. Carl was a member of various bar associations and chaired numerous committees including the Criminal Law Committee, the Judicial Evaluation Committee, and the Defense of Prisoners Committee for the Chicago Bar Association. Avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Chicago Bears Football Fan. Loving husband for 41 years of Diane nee Turturillo. Father of Brian and Michael Walsh and the late Kevin Walsh. Grandfather of David, Jameson and Tristan Walsh. Son of the late Eleanor nee Waters and Maurice J. Walsh. Brother of William J. Walsh. Carl was especially loved by his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family, close friends and colleagues in the legal profession. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday June 24th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at St Francis of Assisi Church 15050 S Wolf Road, Orland Park Thursday June 25th for Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
