Carl Matthew Neyer, 49, passed away on February 19, 2019 after a brief battle with leukemia. Carl was a graduate of Lake Forest High School (1987) and San Diego Mesa College with an Associate of Science Degree (1995). He worked in and enjoyed the travel and tourism field for many years, serving as a flight attendant for United and Northwest Airlines. His love of travel took him around the world and led him to live in California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Chicago, and most recently, Houston, TX. He is survived by his brother, John Neyer (Boulder, CO) and grandmother, Mary Redmond (Lake Forest, IL). He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Neyer; mother, Claudia Redmond Neyer; and brother, David Neyer. A graveside service will be held at St. Mary's cemetery on March 16th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to -