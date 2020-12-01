Carl R. Cutinello, age 77, at rest November 28, 2020. Husband of Concetta "Connie" Cutinello for 30 years. Loving father of Cynthia (Rick) Wilkinson, Cheryl (Eddie) Sansosti, Christy Comin, Char (Phil) Plaia and the late Carl F. Cutinello.Cherished grandfather of Eduard, Kelsey, Gabriela, Ashley (Jack), Morgan (James), Adriano, Miabella, Lorenzo, Vincenzo, Sophia and Naila.Dear brother of Donald and Nick Cutinello and the late Joseph Cutinello, Adeline Black and Rosemary Purdy. He was also preceded in death by his parents Carl and Bernice Cutinello.Private family services will be held at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook.Please join the family virtually on Tuesday December 1st from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm to share their thoughts, memories and honor Carl's life. The Zoom link can be located for Carl on the funeral home website obituary notice.Interment service Saturday December 5th 11:30 am at Arlington Cemetery, 401 East Lake Street, Elmhurst. (please meet at the Arlington Cemetery entrance) Information: 630-325-2300 or