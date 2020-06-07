Carl Ross Mowery, J.D., 64; of Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, born in Fairbury, IL; passed away peacefully May 30, 2020. After graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University and John Marshall Law School, Carl went on to specialize in compensation, benefits, and human resources. He served most recently as Managing Director and leader of the Chicago Human Capital Services practice at Grant Thornton LLP. Beloved father of Ashley Lynne Mowery and Jacob Ross Mowery; dear friend and former spouse of Sherry Keller. Son of the late Milton Leroy Mowery and Ethel Norine Mowery (nee Chaudoin); brother of Ivan and the late Herbert "Herbie", Mary, and Duane "Dewey". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to United Way https://liveunitedchicago.org/ or Lakeview Food Pantry, https://www.lakeviewpantry.org/. Celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.