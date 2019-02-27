Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Carl R. Roll, Sr., " Herm", 86, beloved husband of the late Shirley, nee Ibsen, loving father of Carl "Rick", Jr. (Debbie), Diana Roll and Laura Christiansen. Devoted Grandfather of Richie, Nicole (Teitje), Kyle and Sarah May; Great-grandfather of Hannah. Cherished son of the late Karl and late Theresa. Devoted brother of Carol (Kurt) Meister and Joyce (Jim) Czocher. Fond brother-in-law of the late Joe Ibsen. Dear uncle and friend of many. Carl was a member of the Lion's Club, Moose Lodge, Lakeview Lodge #166, Verdandi Lodge #3, Niles Senior Center and a Volunteer with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Visitation Thursday, February, 28, from 3:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m., at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, (Mark A. Rizzo, Director), 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. Funeral Services Friday, March 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Ridgewood Cemetery. For more information, please call 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
