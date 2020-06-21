Carl Granath, long in demand as a writer, art director and voice talent during his career with major advertising agencies in Chicago, passed away in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on May 28 from complications with Parkinson's Disease. He was 89.
Carl was an animator and cartoonist who grew up idolizing Walt Disney. He was also a songwriter and lyricist who wrote the "Armour Hot Dog Song" and other jingles. Carl worked with comedians Steve Allen and John Cleese, Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton and country music star Roy Clark.
Carl grew up in Jefferson Park and attended Taft High School. He served in France with the Air Force during the Korean War. Carl and Anne lived in Lincoln Park and Winnetka before retiring to Fearrington Village, NC.
Carl was a loving husband, brother and father. He is survived by his wife Anne, his son Bruce Granath and daughter-in-law Erika Löwstedt-Granath, his daughter Cathy Granath Kimble, his son-in-law Rick Kimble, his 4 adored grandchildren August and Alexander Granath, Matthew and Helen Kimble, as well as in-laws Jan Granath, Betty Tukey, Hugh and Diane Williams. Carl was preceded in death by his beloved big brother, John Granath, as well his parents, Carl Eugene and Helen Margaret Granath.
Remembrances may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate and condolences may be shared at cremationsocietync.com
Carl was an animator and cartoonist who grew up idolizing Walt Disney. He was also a songwriter and lyricist who wrote the "Armour Hot Dog Song" and other jingles. Carl worked with comedians Steve Allen and John Cleese, Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton and country music star Roy Clark.
Carl grew up in Jefferson Park and attended Taft High School. He served in France with the Air Force during the Korean War. Carl and Anne lived in Lincoln Park and Winnetka before retiring to Fearrington Village, NC.
Carl was a loving husband, brother and father. He is survived by his wife Anne, his son Bruce Granath and daughter-in-law Erika Löwstedt-Granath, his daughter Cathy Granath Kimble, his son-in-law Rick Kimble, his 4 adored grandchildren August and Alexander Granath, Matthew and Helen Kimble, as well as in-laws Jan Granath, Betty Tukey, Hugh and Diane Williams. Carl was preceded in death by his beloved big brother, John Granath, as well his parents, Carl Eugene and Helen Margaret Granath.
Remembrances may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate and condolences may be shared at cremationsocietync.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.