Carl Roy Peterson 89, of Edina, MN joined the Lord on July 27, passing peacefully at home with family by his side. Carl was born in Northfield, MN on October 9, 1930 to Carl and Evelyn Peterson, attended Warroad High School, St. Olaf College (Phi Beta Kappa '52), and Harvard Law School (JD '55). Upon his graduation from Harvard, he moved to Chicago to join Lord, Bissell & Brook, where he became a partner practicing and litigating tort law for 38 years. He was elected to the American College of Trial Lawyers ('81). He met Janet, his wife of 55 years, in Chicago. They settled in Glenview, IL, and later retired in Arizona. After Janet died in 2012, Roy moved back to Minnesota. He will be remembered for his quick wit, snappy sense of humor including jokes in a Norwegian accent, his love of reading, movies, traveling, and being a dedicated football and hockey fan. He enjoyed live theater and shows, telling great stories, listening to a good sermon, and time with friends and family, including fishing trips with his grandsons. He was an amazing public speaker, debater, and really shined talking with people he didn't know or just met. He was a card shark and went to the Nationals in ping pong. He is survived by his children David (Sheri), Carla, and Ken (Laura), grandchildren Chris, Rick, Ryan, Tim, Emily, Zach, and Sasha, 5 great grandchildren, his brothers Steve (Sylvia) and David. Services are private





