Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Carl S. Goldufsky


1944 - 2019
Carl S. Goldufsky Obituary
Carl S. Goldufsky, 75, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home in Mundelein, IL. He was born June 26, 1944 in Chicago, IL where he was a former graphic artist at the Chicago Tribune for many years. Carl enjoyed his summers riding around the back roads on his Harley.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 47 years, Linda Reiser; a brother, Brian (Marti) Goldufsky and by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Faye Goldufsky and a brother, Arthur.

A visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. followed by a service at 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Avenue (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
