Carl W. Peterson, Jr., loving brother of Marilyn (Don) Krumin; beloved uncle of Mark, Eric (Reisa), and David (Dorothy) Krumin; cherished grand uncle of seven; dear son of the late Helen and Carl Peterson. Visitation Friday March 1st from 4-8 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL 60646. Funeral service Saturday March 2nd, 10 AM at the funeral home followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019