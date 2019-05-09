|
Carla Carlsen LaSalle, age 63, of Rogers Park. Loving mother of Kari Kennedy, Elisabeth LaSalle, and Lauren Lindhorst; dear grandmother of Elliott, Harrison, and Lennox; fond sister of Gregg and Anthony Carlsen. Visitation, Friday, May 17, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Family and friends will meet for Funeral Mass, Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m., at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 1420 W. Granville Av., Chicago. Interment private. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
