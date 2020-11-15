Carleen S. Urban, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Lisle, IL on November 6, 2020. Carleen is survived by her devoted husband James of 55 years. She was a loving mother of Timothy (Heather), proud grandmom of Karl and Joseph, dear sister of Renee (Johann) Ferguson (aunt to Erin, Dallas and Kyle), dear cousin of Nardine (Ted) Alsobrook (and their son Tyler), and dear cousin of Joey Pekarek, and David Spahn. Cremation Private. A memorial service will be planned for when it is safe to gather. For additional info. www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com
