G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Carlene Heiden
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Carlene Heiden Obituary
Carlene Heiden age 85 formerly of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on April 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard F. Beloved mother of Glen (Bertha), Kent (Martha) and Jill (Martin) Renaud. Proud Nana of Jay (Tracey), Keith (Danielle) and Rachel (Jake) Annunziata, Jeff, Tess, Nina, Pilar and Mia. Carlene was an elementry school teacher for School District 57 of Mt. Prospect and most of those years were at Westbrook School. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and an avid Cubs fan. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 beginning at 9.00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at G.L. Hills funeral home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, Il. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For info please cal (847) 699-9003
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
