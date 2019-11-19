|
Carlene Miller passed away on November 16, 2019 at Joliet Hospice surrounded by her family. She was born on Halloween, October 31, 1959 to Bob and Gwen (McGraw) Dreyer. She attended St. Paul Lutheran School and East Aurora High School. She worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance. She later drove a school bus for Oswego schools. She and Fred Miller of Oswego had three children; Bobby, Kelsey (Derek) Cahill and Freddy. She also has three grandchildren, Caleb Miller, Gavin and Adalay Cahill. She is survived by her Mother, Gwen Dreyer and sisters, Karen (Bob) Peara and Kim (Scott) Fischer, along with numerous nieces and nephew. Carlene was preceded in death by her dad, Bob Dreyer. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurora, on November 23, 2019 with a viewing time from 10:30-2:00 followed by a short service. In lieu of flowers, donation to the can be made through .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019