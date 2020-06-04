Carlo "Adiutore" D'Amico, Age 91, U.S. Army Veteran of Korean War, Born into Eternal Life on May 27, 2020. Together forever with his wife of 65 years, Edda D'Amico (nee Bucci). Loving father of Mary (Joseph) Barnes, Josephine "Pina" D'Amico, Enza (David) Piech, Carla (Paul) Dargan, and Vincent (Cynthia) D'Amico. Proud "Nonno" of Joseph (Kamila) Barnes, Michelle (Sean) Skoglund, Michael (Kari) Barnes, Maria (Brandon) Cotter, Andrew (Emily) Piech, and David Piech, Renata (Patrick) Vonesh, Danny Dargan, Grace Anne, Carl James "CJ" and Sofia D'Amico. Proud "Bisnonno" of Aiden, Austin, Mabel, Gabriel, Ace, James, Emmerson, Theodore, Frances, Josephine "Josie," and two more great grandchildren due to the family soon. Beloved son of the late Vincenzo D'Amico and Maria (nee Buono). Dear brother of Arcangelina (the late Paolo) Petrosino, the late Giuseppe (Lina) D'Amico, Carmelina (the late Peppe) Benvenga, and the late Giuseppina (the late Salvatore) Latorraca. Carlo was a revered godfather to many and beloved proud uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Sole Proprietor of D'Amico Realty for over 50 years and past President of the Chicago Association of Realtors. Carlo was dedicated to his family and friends whom he considered to be his greatest accomplishment. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, private visitation and funeral to be held. A memorial mass in honor of Edda and Carlo will be celebrated at St. John Fisher Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary of Providence, 4200 N. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL 60634 or Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind, 1850 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.