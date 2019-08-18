|
Beloved son of the late Carlo and Rosemary. Fond brother of John V. (Rosemary), Ramona (Thomas) Ginnelly, Mary Jack, Lena Raimondo, Kathleen (Mike) Palermo, and Kissey (Pat) Siciliano. Dear uncle of Kevin, Gina, Johnny, Christopher, Dominic, Anthony, and Nathaniel. Funeral Tuesday August 20 at 9 AM from THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Mass at Divine Savior Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Monday August 19 from 3-8 PM. 773-276-7800 or www.ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019