Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Divine Savior Church
Carlo J. Raimondo Obituary
Beloved son of the late Carlo and Rosemary. Fond brother of John V. (Rosemary), Ramona (Thomas) Ginnelly, Mary Jack, Lena Raimondo, Kathleen (Mike) Palermo, and Kissey (Pat) Siciliano. Dear uncle of Kevin, Gina, Johnny, Christopher, Dominic, Anthony, and Nathaniel. Funeral Tuesday August 20 at 9 AM from THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd. Mass at Divine Savior Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Visitation Monday August 19 from 3-8 PM. 773-276-7800 or www.ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
