Carlos W. Antezana, M.D., passed away on November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucy. Loving father of Emilia Grove. Dear grandfather of Jacob, David, and William. Memorial visitation at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL, 60646, December 15, 2019 from 3-7 pm. A memorial service will be held 10 AM, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Ave, Chicago IL, 60646. Interment Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Funeral Info 773-738-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019