Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N Sauganash Ave
Chicago, IL
Resources
Carlos Antezana M.D.

Carlos Antezana M.D. Obituary
Carlos W. Antezana, M.D., passed away on November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucy. Loving father of Emilia Grove. Dear grandfather of Jacob, David, and William. Memorial visitation at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL, 60646, December 15, 2019 from 3-7 pm. A memorial service will be held 10 AM, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Ave, Chicago IL, 60646. Interment Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. Funeral Info 773-738-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
