Carlyn Lovgren Whitehand, 88, of Wilmette, IL passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette on Sept. 7 at 11:00 am. Carlyn was born in Wilmette, IL on Dec. 26, 1930. She received a journalism degree from Northwestern University and took joy in writing throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Frank Whitehand. Carlyn is survived by her two daughters, Lori Whitehand and Lisa Whitehand, and five grandchildren Ryan and Eric Mioduski and Elaina, Spencer and Lindsey Libreri. Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019