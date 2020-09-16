1/1
Carmela Kostner Fleck
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Carmela Kostner Fleck (July 10, 1926 - September 11, 2020). Beloved wife of Joe Fleck, loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. The "Hat Lady" lived a full and happy life. A very interesting lady, who always drew a crowd. She traveled all over the world, spending time in Mexico every year, and loved to tell about her journeys, especially at the schools. After her retirement from AT&T (Pioneer), she enjoyed volunteering as a fundraiser for the disabled American Vets, the Burbank Marine Corp League and Hines Veterans Hospital. She enjoyed her weekly bingo games at the VFW in Oak Lawn. She appreciated the ladies from Season's Hospice for all of their assistance. She enjoyed life to it's fullest and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 20th, 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, Sept. 21st, 11:15 AM service at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral
11:15 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
