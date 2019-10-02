|
Carmelina Villano (nee Sorrentino), age 93, born in Calascibetta, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Carl. Loving mother of Evelina (Dennis) Lazarowicz. Many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to SS Cyril & Methodius Church, Mass 10am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019