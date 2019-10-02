Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Carmelina Villano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
SS Cyril & Methodius Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmelina Villano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmelina Villano


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmelina Villano Obituary
Carmelina Villano (nee Sorrentino), age 93, born in Calascibetta, Italy. Beloved wife of the late Carl. Loving mother of Evelina (Dennis) Lazarowicz. Many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to SS Cyril & Methodius Church, Mass 10am. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now