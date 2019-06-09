Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Carmelita Galvez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmelita Galvez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmelita M. Galvez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carmelita M. Galvez Obituary
Carmelita M. Galvez (nee Manalo) age 76. Beloved wife of Ernesto. Devoted mother of Geraldine (Michael) Antonio and Evangeline (Michael Courville) Galvez. Loving grandmother of Madeline, Angelina and Andrew. Dear sister of Felicidad, Ramon, Rogelio, Fernando, Editha, Emerito and Yolanda. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service at Advocate Christ Medical Center and very active at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Wednesday 9 AM from the funeral home to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107th & Kedvale, Oak Lawn, for 10 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now