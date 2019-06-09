|
|
Carmelita M. Galvez (nee Manalo) age 76. Beloved wife of Ernesto. Devoted mother of Geraldine (Michael) Antonio and Evangeline (Michael Courville) Galvez. Loving grandmother of Madeline, Angelina and Andrew. Dear sister of Felicidad, Ramon, Rogelio, Fernando, Editha, Emerito and Yolanda. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service at Advocate Christ Medical Center and very active at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Wednesday 9 AM from the funeral home to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107th & Kedvale, Oak Lawn, for 10 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019