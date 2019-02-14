Home

Carmella A. Miller

Carmella A. Miller Obituary
Carmella A. Miller nee Spiguzza. Beloved wife of the late Henry Miller Jr. Loving mother of Mildred "Sandi" (Cornelius "Neil") Gaskin & Joseph H. Miller. Mother in law of Susan Miller. Cherished grandmother of Neil (Shannon) Gaskin, Mary Jo (Tim) Razik, Roseanna (James) Stanton, Henry J. Miller II, Guy (Kelly) Ott & Rosemary Ott. Proud great grandmother of Presley Marie, Serena, Jack Henry, Connor, Evan & Neil V. Devoted daughter of the late Marie nee Trilla & Sam Spiguzza. Dear sister of the late Guy & Marie Spiguzza & Joseph Spiguzza. Fond sister in law of Donald Miller, Pat (Bill) Spicer, Mildred McGeehee & the late Doris Pratt, Elsie Miller, Lillian Dowey, Evelyn Miller, Jerry Miller, Wayne Miller & Robert Miller. Treasured aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Bernadette Church, Evergreen Park, for Mass at 10:30 am. Entombment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019
