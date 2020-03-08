|
Carmella A. Willems, 93, of Spring Grove, formerly Kildeer. Beloved wife of John; loving mother of Nancy (Donald) Williams, Joseph (Cathy) Willems; cherished grandmother of, Joe (Kari), John II, Jim, Christina (Ian), Lenny, Kelley, Caitey; dear great grandmother of, Joe III, Nora, Jade. Resting at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL. Visitation Monday, March 9, 2020, 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. funeral Service. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. Memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020