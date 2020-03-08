Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
View Map

Carmella A. Willems

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmella A. Willems Obituary
Carmella A. Willems, 93, of Spring Grove, formerly Kildeer. Beloved wife of John; loving mother of Nancy (Donald) Williams, Joseph (Cathy) Willems; cherished grandmother of, Joe (Kari), John II, Jim, Christina (Ian), Lenny, Kelley, Caitey; dear great grandmother of, Joe III, Nora, Jade. Resting at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL. Visitation Monday, March 9, 2020, 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. funeral Service. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. Memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -