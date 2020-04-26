|
|
Carmella E. Cronin, nee Pullano, of Addison, age 79. Beloved wife of Donald F.; loving mother of Donald A. (Laina); proud grandmother of Kayleigh, Maddyson and Mackenzie; loving daughter of the late Leonard and Theresa Pullano; dear sister of the late Russell (Beverlee); fond niece of the late Rose Scalice. Graduate of St. Jerome Croation Grade School and Visitation High School. Services private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Frank Reda, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020