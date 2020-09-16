1/
Carmella Elizabeth Farinella
1927 - 2020
Carmella Elizabeth Farinella (nee Sansone) age 93 of Park Ridge, Illinois passed away on September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Thomas (Lorraine), Louis (Karen) and Raymond (Alanna). Cherished grandmother of 8. Proud great grandmother of 21. Dear sister of Sam, the late Mary, Tony, Rose, Josephine, Joe, Dorothy and Phil. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Advocate Hospice or Salvation Army. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
1 entry
September 16, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
