Carmella G. Abate
Beloved daughter of the late Philip and Minnie (nee Serritella) Abate; dear sister of Daniel Philip Abate, and the late Joey (the late Catherine "Sis") Abate; fond aunt, great aunt, and friend to many. Member of Santa Lucia Rosary Altar Society, Old Neighborhood Italian American Club Woman's Alliance, and the Chicago Police Department. Visitation Monday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Funeral Services Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Chapel Service 10 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
OCT
20
Service
10:00 AM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
