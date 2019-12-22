|
|
Carmella Lacriola (nee Lavoratore), passed away peacefully at home with her daughter on December 18th. Carmella was the loving wife of the late Fred Lacriola, loving mother to Lisa and Michael Lacriola, and cherished grandmother to Natalie Lacriola. Funeral Friday beginning with Visitation from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1223 W. Holtz Ave., Addison, 60101 followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Sciaraffa Funeral Directors. For information call: (630) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019