Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Carmella T. Dalitto Obituary
Nee Martorelli. Dearly Beloved Wife of the late Nicholas. Loving Mother of Richard MPFD (Jacqueline) and Nick Jr. (Ron Smith) and the late Amelia Rose (Brian) Dahly. Cherished Grandmother of Danyelle, Nicole, Richard, Lauren and Theresa. Great Grandother of Aurora Rose and Gunnar. Dear Sister of the late Daniel and the late Eileen. Fond Aunt and Friend of Many. Visitation Sunday from 2 until 8 P.M. at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME 1515 North 25th Avenue, Melrose Park. Funeral Monday 9 A.M. from the Chapel to Sacred Heart Church Mass 10 A.M. Ent. St. Joseph Mas. Member of Italo-American National Union, Rose Lodge. Please visit Carmella's tribute at www.carbonarafuneralhome.net or 708-343-6161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 27, 2019
