Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
770 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
770 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL
CARMELLA TAYLOR Obituary
of Highland Park At peace in Christ October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Charles. Loving mother of the late Patrick (late Sherry) Butler, David Taylor, Deborah Pieracci and the late Stephen Taylor. Fond grandma of Stephen (Jojo), Cristina, Nicholas and Jessica. Dear sister of the late Joseph (late Theresa) Foti. Cherished aunt to many. Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 2019 9:00 A.M. until time of funeral mass 10:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Church, 770 Deerfield Road, Highland Park. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest. Contributions to appreciated. For info: SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019
