|
|
Carmelo (Carmen) "C.C." Cerabona, 96, Beloved Husband of the late Margaret M (nee Weinmeier). Loving father of Gale (Dave Dienethal) and Margaret (Randy) Hughes. Cherished Grandfather of Nicholas (Andrea) and Ryan. Blessed Great Grandfather of Samuel, Victoria, David and Daniel. Dear Brother of Marge Zelenka and the late Nick, Mike and Jerry. Retiree of Chicago Tribune, member of Chicago Mailers Union 2. Visitation Friday 2pm - 8pm and Prayers Saturday 9am at River Woods Funeral Chapels, 205 S River Rd Des Plaines, IL. Mass 10am at Our Lady of Ransom Church 8300 N Greenwood Niles IL. Entombment All Saints Cemetery 847-635-5000
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020