Home

POWERED BY

Services
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
1-847-635-5900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Ransom Church
8300 N Greenwood
Niles, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmelo Cerabona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmelo Carmen Cerabona

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmelo Carmen Cerabona Obituary
Carmelo (Carmen) "C.C." Cerabona, 96, Beloved Husband of the late Margaret M (nee Weinmeier). Loving father of Gale (Dave Dienethal) and Margaret (Randy) Hughes. Cherished Grandfather of Nicholas (Andrea) and Ryan. Blessed Great Grandfather of Samuel, Victoria, David and Daniel. Dear Brother of Marge Zelenka and the late Nick, Mike and Jerry. Retiree of Chicago Tribune, member of Chicago Mailers Union 2. Visitation Friday 2pm - 8pm and Prayers Saturday 9am at River Woods Funeral Chapels, 205 S River Rd Des Plaines, IL. Mass 10am at Our Lady of Ransom Church 8300 N Greenwood Niles IL. Entombment All Saints Cemetery 847-635-5000
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -