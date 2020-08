Carmelo Martorana of Elmwood Park, Il. Born in Casteltermini, Sicily on January 4, 1928; Dear husband of Gina, nee Butera; Devoted father and preceded in death by Michael A.(Mary) Martorana and M. Stella (Michael) Weber; Cherished grandfather of Annette (Jeffrey) Sowka, Nicole (Tony) Ingraffia, Christine (Thomas) Dowgiallo, Loredana Martorana-Weber; Beloved great grandfather of Olivia Ingraffia, Alex Ingraffia and Emma Ingraffia; Loving brother of Rosetta (the late Luigi) Albanese, the late Marianna Schifano and Carmela Pellitteri; Loving uncle to many. All Services for Carmelo will be held privately. Arrangements handled by Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, Il 60707. For info (773) 889-1700