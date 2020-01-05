|
Born January 5, 1920
Dad, today we celebrate your 100th birthday. Although you and mom have been gone from us for a while, we talk about you all the time. We were brought up strictly to respect family, friends and others, and especially our mom. You've left a legacy of kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and soon another generation to continue our family spirit. You and mom are loved and missed.
From your kids-Marie, Tom, Barb, Dom, Carm Jr, Dave and Judy who is with you.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020