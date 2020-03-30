Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Kaesmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen H. Kaesmeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen H. Kaesmeyer Obituary
Carmen H. Kaesmeyer nee Bode, age 86, of Arlington Heights, formerly of Lombard and Courtland, Minnesota. Memorial Services are planned for a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Courtland, MN. Burial following at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Courtland, Minnesota. Memorial Visitation pending at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard, after current crisis. Mrs. Kaesmeyer was the loving mother of Constance, Katherine (David) Moxon, Angela (Philip) Hyssong, and Rebecca (Dr. Louis, M.D.), Kazal; fond grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 2; sister of 9; relative and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Victor R., 5 brothers and sisters, and her cherished granddaughter, Lija. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Lutheran Home, Arlington Heights or St. John's Ev. Lutheran School-Early Childhood Education, Lombard, are appreciated. For more info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -