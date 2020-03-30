|
Carmen H. Kaesmeyer nee Bode, age 86, of Arlington Heights, formerly of Lombard and Courtland, Minnesota. Memorial Services are planned for a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Courtland, MN. Burial following at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Courtland, Minnesota. Memorial Visitation pending at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard, after current crisis. Mrs. Kaesmeyer was the loving mother of Constance, Katherine (David) Moxon, Angela (Philip) Hyssong, and Rebecca (Dr. Louis, M.D.), Kazal; fond grandmother of 7; great-grandmother of 2; sister of 9; relative and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Victor R., 5 brothers and sisters, and her cherished granddaughter, Lija. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Lutheran Home, Arlington Heights or St. John's Ev. Lutheran School-Early Childhood Education, Lombard, are appreciated. For more info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2020