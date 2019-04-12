|
|
Carmen Limas, age 69, of Chicago, IL, loving daughter of Eusebia and the late Marcial Mendez; dear sister of Jesse (Krang) Limas, Joseph Limas, Maria Tokarz, Marcial (Irene) Mendez, Ruben Mendez, Doris (Joseph) Hyerczyk and the late Delia Mendez; cherished aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews; fond friend of Dr. Leonard Cerrulo MD. For 40 years. Visitation Sunday 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Funeral Monday 9:15 am to St. John Brebeuf Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to The National Shrine of Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, 2520 N. Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614. For funeral information 847-966-7302
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019