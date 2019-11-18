Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Carmen P. Santoro, Marine Veteran Korean War, beloved husband and best friend for 64 ½ years to Carol (nee McKim); loving father of Rosemarie (Steve) Johnson and Vickie (Mark) Sarich; devoted grandfather "Papa" of Christine (Chip) Jachimiak, Amanda (Danny) Smith, Mark (Monika) Sarich, Nicholas (Jenn) Sarich, Danny Johnson, Katelyn (Dan) Ralphson and Megan (Marc) Prendergast; devoted great grandfather "Great Papa" of Kennedy, Ryan, Daveon, Logan, Collin, Matthew, Bella, Marko, Michael, Calum and Kaylee; dear brother of Mary Webb, Theresa Healy, Joe (Joyce) Santoro and the late Rose Broderick, Antoinette Rutherford, James Santoro and Conrad Santoro; dearest brother-in-law of Kathy Sarchioto; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank Il 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 18, 2019
