Carmen Serritella, 101, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away July 8, 2019. He was born February 12, 1918 in Chicago to the late Vito and Nancy (Parrilli) Serritella.



Carmen was a WWII veteran. He was a hard worker and retired at age 92 from the Chicago Tribune after working for over sixty years. Carmen enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and working on crossword puzzles and word jumbles. He was also a gifted storyteller. Carmen went to either Oaklawn or Arlington Park horse racetracks on a weekly basis.



Preceding Carmen in death are his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Immaculata "Marge" (Puccetti) Serritella; son, Joseph Serritella; and six siblings.



He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter through his stories for his family to cherish.



Carmen is survived by his daughter, Deborah Benton of Benton, Arkansas; son, William Serritella of Illinois; grandchildren: Ryan Benton, Jason Benton and wife Lindsey, Rebecca Crawley and husband Ryan, Angela Serritella, and Kimberly Serritella; many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members and friends who love Carmen and will miss him dearly.



Family will hold memorial service on August 16, 2019 at Cumberland Chapel in Norridge, Illinois.



Services entrusted to Smith-Benton Funeral Home. Online guestbook: www.SmithFamilyCares.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 18 to July 21, 2019