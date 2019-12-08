|
Carmen William Pindozzo, Jr. age 77, passed away on December 6, 2019. Loving dad of Jaclyn (Brian) Raica and step-dad of Joseph (Kaylee) Betz. Dear papa of Brian and Kyle Raica and Kaylyn Betz. Former husband of Mary Ann Betz. Cherished son of the late Carmen and Ruthelean (nee Christensen). Dear brother of Judy (Ken) Susmarski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by his four-legged companion Rusty. Former 30 year owner of D'Anardo's Restaurant in Chicago's Clearing Neighborhood. In Lieu of Flowers, donations to Veteran's R&R, 605 S. Valley Hill Road, Bull Valley, IL 60098 or www.veteransrandr.org.
Visitation, Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3:00PM-9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Interment Private. For info, www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com or 708-496-0200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019