Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. William Church
Carmen Zaccaria Obituary
Carmen Zaccaria, Age 93 . Proud WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Elaine M. nee Roche. Loving father of Laura (Chuck) Wodrich, Linda (Jim) Cortese, Carmen (Carrie) and Martin Sr. (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Martin Jr. (Kathleen), Jamie, Emily, Dylan and James Jr. Dear uncle of Diana and Raymond. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to St. William School Scholarship Fund or Juvenile Diabetes or Autism Speaks or Montclare Leyden VFW Post 8322 Homeless Vets Projects. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at BELMONT FUNERAL HOME 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers Wednesday 10:15 a.m. at funeral home then proceed to St. William Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Information 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com dy Copy
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019
