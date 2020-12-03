1/1
CAROL A. ABRAMSON
1939 - 2020
CAROL A. ABRAMSON, 81, of Prophetstown, IL, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Allure of Prophetstown.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown, with Mr. Rich Criss officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be directed to the ASPCA.

Carol was born May 23, 1939, in Chicago, IL, to Edward Frank and Marie B. (Houser) Sedivec. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from North Central College in Naperville, IL. On February 9, 1963 she married Jack Abramson in Chicago. He died on June 7, 1984. Shortly after graduating from college she became a teacher in the Downers Grove, IL area and taught 3rd grade for ten years. She became a homemaker and with her keen eye for interior design she did a first-rate job decorating her home. Carol loved and enjoyed riding horses; she also trained dogs.

Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer (Gene) Sleeman of Prophetstown, IL; one brother, Dale (Mary Lynn) Sedivec of Concord, NC; a very special friend, Mary Panosh, of Villa Park, IL. She was preceded in death by her parent and her husband, Jack. To send online condolences go to

www.bosmagibson.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bosma Gibson Funeral Home
320 Lafayette St
Prophetstown, IL 61277
(815) 537-2336
