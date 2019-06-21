Home

Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 479-1210
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
19604 South Wolf Road
Mokena, IL 60448
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Resources
Carol A. Cuzick, age 62, late of Mokena, IL. Beloved wife of David Moore. Loving mother of Lee (Sam), Jesse, and Emma (Dustin) Shenigo. Caring and proud grandmother of the late baby Hailey, Oswald, and Evelyn. Dear daughter of Marvin and the late Doreen; sister of the late Susan (Terry), late baby James, Thomas (Sandra), Michael (Kristy), Mary (Bryan), Patricia (Chuck), and Peggy. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday June 24, 2019, 9:30 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 19604 Wolf Road, Mokena, IL. to St. Mary Church, Mass 10:00 AM. Interment is private. Visitation Sunday, June 23, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM at the Funeral Home. For information on services 708-479-1210 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019
